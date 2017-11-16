Thursday: Co-Hosting Bloomberg Radio 7-10 am

November 16, 2017 7:00am by

click for live radio
BBRG radio

 

I am back in the studio this morning, co-hosting with Tom Keene for the full show today. Our line up looks like this:

7:00 Kathy Fisher, AB Bernstein Private Wealth Management Head
of Wealth and Investment Strategies, on Markets

7:30 5 Things You Need to Know

8:18 Mickey Levy, Berenberg Chief U.S. & Asia Economist
on D.C. Conference on Monetary Policy

8:48 Gadfly’s Sarah Halzack on Wal-Mart earnings

9:00 David Wilson, Bloomberg News, on Market Drivers

9:03 Arthur Levitt, Former SEC Chairman, on regulation

9:18 Kristine Aquino, MLIV/Markets Blog EMEA.

Should be fun!

Read this next.

Posted Under