10 Weekend Reads

• Amazon’s Last Mile (Gizmodo)

• Can Ford Turn Itself Into a Tech Company? (New York Times)

• Inside the First Church of Artificial Intelligence (Wired)

• Business Is Booming for America’s Survival Food King: A year of natural disasters and nuclear threats has suburbanites turning to Wise Co.’s Aaron Jackson, just in case (Businessweek)

• How a Handful of Billionaires Kept Their Friend Harvey Weinstein in Power (Fortune) see also Harvey Weinstein’s Secret Settlements (New Yorker)

• How A Russian Troll Fooled America (Medium)

• Taibbi: The Great College Loan Swindle (Rolling Stone)

• NASA’s unsung heroes: The Apollo coders who put men on the moon (Tech Republic)

• A Chess Novice Challenged Magnus Carlsen. He Had One Month to Train (Wall Street Journal)

• Jeff Goldblum: An Oral History of Hollywood’s Most Charming Eccentric (GQ)

Mass Shootings Map



Source: Mother Jones

