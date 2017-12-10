10 Friday AM Reads

My Brexit-free end of week morning train reads:

• Passive Fund Providers Take an Active Approach to Investment Stewardship (Morningstar)

• Japan Embraces the Robot Takeover (Bloomberg)

• Hidden peril awaits China’s banks as property binge fuels mortgage fraud frenzy (Reuters)

• This “Me Too” Timeline Shows Why 2017 Was A Reckoning For Sexism (Fast Company)

• Sonic Tonic: Millions of people in cities rely on recorded nature sounds to manage sleep and stress, and scientists are slowly understanding why it works. (Vice)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, and author of the NYT best seller, Principles: Life and Work.

