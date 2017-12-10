10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week, end of year, morning
train work from home reads:
• The Economics Debate, again and again (Dani Rodrik)
• How Email Open Tracking Quietly Took Over the Web (Wired)
• The Greatest Story Ever Told (Collaborative Fund)
• These three strategies can help you master any subject (Quartz)
• LeBron James Keeps Getting Better With Age (Wall Street Journal)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ric Edelman, co-founder and chairman of Edelman Financial Services LLC, managing $18 billion dollars.
