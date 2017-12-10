10 Monday AM Reads

My off shopping to spend my tax cut morning train reads:

• Embrace passive management already (Chicago Booth)

• 98,750,067,000,000 Reasons to Be Worried About 2018 (Gadfly)

• Voters don’t vote their self-interest. They vote their values. (Lakeoff)

• Inside the secretive nerve center of the Mueller investigation (Washington Post)

• What the Pliocene epoch can teach us about future warming on Earth (Science News)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jeremy Schwartz, Director of Research at WisdomTree Investments. Schwartz was Professor Jeremy Siegel’s Head Research Assistant and helped with the research and the writing of “Stocks for the Long Run.”

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!