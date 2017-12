My Roll Tide morning train reads:

• What Hedge Funds Will Do After the Hedge Fund Model Dies (Bloomberg)

• Ignore Volatility; Focus on Ambiguity (Moneybeat)

• Unfettered building, scant oversight add to cost of hurricanes in U.S. (Reuters)

• Can China Contain Bitcoin? (MIT Technology Review)

• We’re All Behavioral Economists Now (Behavioral Scientist)

What are you reading?

