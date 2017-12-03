10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

• Bitcoin Storms Wall Street (Barron’s)

• Jimmy Iovine Breaks Down What’s Wrong With the Music Business, Warns Against Overoptimism in Streaming: ‘They’re Not Making Money’ (Billboard)

• The Great American Single-Family Home Problem: Building more housing, more densely, could help address a widespread economic challenge. A fight over one lot in Berkeley, Calif., shows how tough that could be. (New York Times)

• 12 Signs a Cheap Stock Is a ‘Value Trap’ (Bloomberg View)

• Balancing Conviction and Flexibility in Investing (Behavioral Value Investor)

• I’m a Depression historian. The GOP tax bill is straight out of 1929. (Washington Post)

• Inside the Lab Where Scientists Unlock the Secrets of Women’s Orgasms (Men’s Health)

• Trump started a culture war. Democrats don’t know how to fight back. (Vice) but see The case for normalizing impeachment (Vox)

• Baseball statisticians are fighting over what makes a player valuable (Quartz)

• The Fabulous Holiday Windows of London, Paris, Berlin and New York City (New York Times)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jeremy Schwartz, Director of Research at WisdomTree Investments. Schwartz was Professor Jeremy Siegel’s Head Research Assistant and helped with the research and the writing of “Stocks for the Long Run.”

Who Plays Golf More?



Source: Trump Golf Count

