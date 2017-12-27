10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train reads:

• 2017 Asset Management & Servicing Winners in fixed-income, hedge funds, and more. (CIO)

• Profiting From Investors’ Mistakes (Barron’s)

• Latticework of Mental Models: Domain Dependence (Safal Niveshak)

• Visualizing the Net Worth of Americans by Age (Four Pillar Freedom)

• There’s never been a better time to buy a $50 million Manhattan dream pad (Quartz) see also Strong demand on LI for $1M-plus condos (Newsday)

• The iPhone X. (Daring Fireball)

• Google’s Year in Search (Google Trends)

• 2017 Lie of the Year: Russian election interference is a ‘made-up story’ (PolitiFact)

• Why ‘The Last Jedi’ Teaches Us That the Battleship Is Truly Dead (National Interest)

• Mike Huckabee Says Trump Is Like Churchill. Historians Disagree. (NYTimes) see also Internet rains hell on Mike Huckabee. (Raw Story)