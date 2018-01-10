10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• How a Misfit Group of Computer Geeks and English Majors Transformed Wall Street. (New York)
• Medical advances increase the odds you’re going to need more in your 401(k) (USA Today) but see Rattner: The Market Isn’t Bullish for Everyone. (New York Times)
• You Think Your Landlord Is Bad? Try Renting From Wall Street (The Interceptsee also AFR Report: Wall Street and Single Family Rentals (Americans for Financial Reform)
• Sustaining retirement income in a lower-return world (Vanguard Blog) see also No. 1 Reason for 401k Frustration (401(k) Specialist)
• A Roundup Of The Strangest Moments Of Trump’s First Year In Office (Digg) see also Turn and face the strange: the 12 weirdest days from Trump’s first year (The Guardian)

What are you reading?

