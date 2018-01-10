10 Wednesday AM Reads

My midweek morning train reads:

• Hedge funds produce best returns in 4 years (Financial Times) see also Quant hedge funds set to surpass $1tn management mark (Financial Times)

• The Patterns That Weren’t There: Why Signals Are Hard to Identify and What to Do About It (Of Dollars & Data)

• The secret lives of students who mine cryptocurrency in their dorm rooms (Quartz)

• Tesla Model 3: The First Serious Review (The Drive)

• Tua Tagovailoa’s Rise Seemed Unlikely, but It Was Part of Nick Saban’s Championship Plan (The Ringer) see also Who is Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and why wasn’t he playing all season? (Washington Post)