10 Weekend Reads

• Mr. Amazon Steps Out (New York Times)

• Future U.S. Equity Returns: A Best-Case Upper Limit. (Philosophical Economics)

• Of money and morals: Moneylending has been taboo for most of human history. So how did usury stop being a sin and become respectable finance? (Aeon)

• Monsters, Marvels, and the Birth of Science: How the unlikely and unexplainable, strange and terrifying, spawned the age of science. (Nautilus)

• Jersey Boys: The governor and the Boss—a tale of politics, rock and roll, and unrequited love (Atlantic)

• It’s the (Democracy-Poisoning) Golden Age of Free Speech (Wired)

• A Running List of How Trump Is Changing the Environment (National Geographic)

• The U.S. Must Show Iranians That They Can’t Have It All (Commentary)

• “Harvey’s Concern Was Who Did Him In”: Inside Harvey Weinstein’s Frantic Final Days (Vanity Fair)

• Interview: Paul McCartney On His Life as a Bassist (Reverb)

