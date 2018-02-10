10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• “I don’t want your condolences” Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have had it with all the thoughts and prayers (Vice)

• Billionaires gone wild (Columbia Journalism Review)

• Meet the Sacklers: the family feuding over blame for the opioid crisis (The Guardian)

• The CFPB’s Declaration of Dependence (ProPublica)

• Tech Luminary Peter Thiel Parts Ways With Silicon Valley (Wall Street Journal)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Kathryn Minshew, co-founder and chief executive officer of career-development platform The Muse. She has been named to the Forbes “30 Under 30 in Media” list, and honored as one of Inc.’s “15 Women to Watch in Tech.”

