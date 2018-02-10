10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:
• Eichengreen: The Lessons of Black Monday (Project Syndicate)
• How to tell a bear market from a bull market blip (USA Today) see also What Investors Really Fear (The Atlantic)
• Amazon Becomes PR Genius, for Good or Ill (Bloomberg Businessweek)
• 9 questions about the Senate immigration debate you were too embarrassed to ask (Vox)
• Facebook has a Big Tobacco Problem (Monday Note)
What are you reading?
