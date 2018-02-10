10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:
• Warren Buffett’s 3 Most Profitable Pieces Of Advice (Forbes) see also Investors missed the most important lesson in Warren Buffett’s annual letter (Marketwatch)
• How Do Pundits Never Get It Wrong? Call a 40% Chance (Wall Street Journal)
• Craftsmanship in Smart Beta (RAFI) see also Six Magic-Potion Funds From Vanguard (Forbes)
• My original iPod is a time capsule from 2002 (The Verge)
• Behold The Most Prestigious Prize In Hollywood: The John C. Reilly Award (FiveThirtyEight)
What are you reading?
