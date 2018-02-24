10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Stumptown coffee, grab a seat in the sun(!?), and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• Private Equity: Overvalued and Overrated? (American Affairs Journal)

• Nathan Myhrvold, myth buster: He was the physicist who went to Microsoft and made his fortune. These days he’s a tycoon, philanthropist, dino-hunter and bestselling author (1843)

• What’s Behind One of the Biggest Financial Scams in History? (Knowledge@Wharton)

• Why people collect art: Collectors drive the art world, but what drives art collectors? It’s less about aesthetics than self-identification (Aeon)

• The Most Expensive Comment in Internet History? (The Atlantic) see also This Is The Man Who Helped Peter Thiel Demolish Gawker (Buzzfeed)

• The Case Against Google: Critics say the search giant is squelching competition before it begins. Should the government step in? (New York Times)

• Mueller and Trump: Born to wealth, raised to lead. Then, sharply different choices. (Washington Post)

• The Smearing of Christopher Steele (Politico)

• Why Silicon Valley billionaires are prepping for the apocalypse in New Zealand (Guardian)

• What Ever Happened To Brendan Fraser? (GQ)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Pimco’s Jerome Schneider, head of short-term portfolio management and funding, and Morningstar Fixed-Income Fund Manager of the Year (U.S. 2015).

Long Before U.S. Election, Russian Trolls Were Spreading Disinformation



Source: Wall Street Journal

