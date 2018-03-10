10 Wednesday AM Reads

Happy Pi Day! Celebrate with our midweek morning train reads
• Ten Years After the Bear Stearns Bailout, Nobody Thinks It Would Happen Again (Wall Street Journal)
• Crime and Punishment: Here’s your guide to a serpentine stroll in the vicinity of Wall Street (Institutional Investor)
• How firms pad CEO pay (Crain’s New York Business)
• You get what you incent: One smart guy’s frank take on working in some of the major tech companies (Marginal Revolution)
• How You Do Anything Is How You Do Everything (Medium)
What are you reading?
