10 Wednesday AM Reads

My midweek morning train reads:

• How Loyola used information and skill — not luck — to reach the Final Four (ESPN)
• Things That Fund Managers Don’t Say Enough (Behavioural Investment)
• Inside the Secret Meme Lab Designed to Propel #NeverAgain Beyond the March (Vanity Fair)
• The shady data-gathering tactics used by Cambridge Analytica were an open secret to online marketers. I know, because I was one (The Verge) see also Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica problems are nothing compared to what’s coming for all of online publishing (Doc Searls Weblog)
