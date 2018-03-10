10 Wednesday AM Reads

My midweek morning train reads:

• How Loyola used information and skill — not luck — to reach the Final Four (ESPN)

• Things That Fund Managers Don’t Say Enough (Behavioural Investment)

• Inside the Secret Meme Lab Designed to Propel #NeverAgain Beyond the March (Vanity Fair)

• The shady data-gathering tactics used by Cambridge Analytica were an open secret to online marketers. I know, because I was one (The Verge) see also Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica problems are nothing compared to what’s coming for all of online publishing (Doc Searls Weblog)

• From mall cops to sex buddies: 14 times movies about the same thing came out at the same time (Washington Post)