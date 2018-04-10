10 Monday AM Reads

My Spring has finally arrived morning train reads:

• Buffett’s Edge (Investment Masters Class)

• Land of the Lost: On the Ever-Changing Landscape of Markets

(Of Dollars And Data)

• The Arc of Happiness & the Gorilla (L2)

• Michael Cohen case shines light on Sean Hannity’s real estate empire (Guardian)

• The End of the Joint As We Know It (Ringer)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Joel Greenblatt of Gotham Asset Management. Greenblatt previously ran Gotham Capital, which generated returns of 50% per year (before fees) for 10 years before he returned capital back to investors. He is the author of numerous books, most recently, The Big Secret for the Small Investor: A New Route to Long-Term Investment.

