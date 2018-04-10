10 Thursday AM Reads

April 19, 2018 8:12am by

My morning train reads:

• Bitcoin Is Really Worth Somewhere between $20 and $800,000, according to economic theory and a night of drinking (Bloomberg)
• From Hawaii to Italy, free trips fuel retirement savings sales push (Politico)
• Increased Minimum Wage’s Positive Effects Persist and Grow in Magnitude over Several Years” (CivicSkunkWorks)
• Forecasts? I Haven’t Got A Clue … (Psy-Fi Blog) see also Expiring vs. Long-Term Knowledge (Collaborative Fund)
• Q&A: Lawyer behind Hannity revelation at Cohen hearing speaks. (CJR)

What are you reading?

Continues here

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

Read this next.

Posted Under