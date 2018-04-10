10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• Bitcoin Is Really Worth Somewhere between $20 and $800,000, according to economic theory and a night of drinking (Bloomberg)

• From Hawaii to Italy, free trips fuel retirement savings sales push (Politico)

• Increased Minimum Wage’s Positive Effects Persist and Grow in Magnitude over Several Years” (CivicSkunkWorks)

• Forecasts? I Haven’t Got A Clue … (Psy-Fi Blog) see also Expiring vs. Long-Term Knowledge (Collaborative Fund)

• Q&A: Lawyer behind Hannity revelation at Cohen hearing speaks. (CJR)