10 Tuesday AM Reads

April 10, 2018 7:17am by

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• How To Win A Trade War (FiveThirtyEight) but see To Win a Trade War With China, Don’t fight it. (Politico)
• Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a hard time answering these 3 questions (Vice) see also Why Zuckerberg’s 14-Year Apology Tour Hasn’t Fixed Facebook (Wired)
• The Free-Trade Malaise (Literary Review of Canada)
• Don’t Blame Amazon for the Retail Apocalypse (Bloomberg Viewbut see also Reports of Retail’s Death Are Premature (Bloomberg View)
• The Tricky Business of Measuring Consciousness (Wired) see also The Riddle of Consciousness (CSI)

What are you reading?

