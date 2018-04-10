10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday Tax day morning train reads:

• The Future of College Looks Like the Future of Retail (Atlantic)

• What to do when we don’t know what to do. (New York Times) see also The What-Ifs (Irrelevant Investor)

• The Price of Free is Actually Too High (Feld)

• Paul Ryan Was a Failure, Even on His Own Terms (New Yorker) see also Paul Ryan’s pathetic legacy (Washington Post)

• Can The Mets Possibly Be This Good? (fivethirtyeight)