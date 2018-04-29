The actor Nick Offerman, who stars in the upcoming film “Hearts Beat Loud,” takes a shot at The New Yorker’s cartoon-caption contest.
How to Write a New Yorker Cartoon Caption: Nick Offerman Edition
The actor Nick Offerman, who stars in the upcoming film “Hearts Beat Loud,” takes a shot at The New Yorker’s cartoon-caption contest.
How to Write a New Yorker Cartoon Caption: Nick Offerman Edition
Previous PostTranscript: Netflix’ Patty McCord
Get subscriber-only insights and news delivered by Barry every two weeks.