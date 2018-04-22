Richard Thaler: “Misbehaving: The Making of Behavioral Economics”

Since I am in Chicago, here is an interesting video of Richard Thaler at Google

Richard Thaler, co-author of Nudge, will discuss his new book, Misbehaving: The Making of Behavioral Economics. In this book, he couples recent discoveries in psychology with a practical understanding of incentives and market behavior to tell us how to make smarter decisions in an increasingly mystifying world. He reveals how behavioral economic analysis opens up new ways to look at everything from household finance to assigning faculty offices in a new building, to TV game shows, the NFL draft, and businesses like Uber. Bonus: “antic stories of [his] spirited battles with the bastions of traditional economic thinking”.



Source: Talks At Google, May 27, 2015

Dr. Thaler is an American economist and the Ralph and Dorothy Keller Distinguished Service Professor of Behavioral Science and Economics at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.