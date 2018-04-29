10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• The political center is fighting back (Washington Post) see also Bush 41, Trump, and American Decline (New York Times)
• EU agrees total ban on bee-harming pesticides (Guardian)
• Kris Kobach Self Owns In Court Filing (Above the Law)
• Bigger Deficits Don’t Always Mean Disaster (Bloomberg View)
• How Windmills as Wide as Jumbo Jets Are Making Clean Energy Mainstream (New York Times)
• One Young Harvard Grad’s Quixotic Quest to Disrupt Private Equity (Institutional Investor)
• Nukes in the Age of AI: A new report from the RAND Corporation explains how artificial intelligence might affect the risk of nuclear war. (Vice)
• ‘Boss, I Miss You So Much’: The Awkward Exile of Michael Cohen (Wall Street Journal)
• Another Side of Feynman: Nine letters by Freeman Dyson portray his relationship with the Nobel Laureate. (Nautilus)
• The ‘Fireflies’ of the Early Cosmos (The Atlantic)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Patty McCord, the chief talent officer at Netflix for 14 years, and author of the new book, Powerful: Building a Culture of Freedom and Responsibility.
