10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:
• Legislate. Repeal. Fail. Repeat. (New York Times)
• Subscriptions for the 1% (TechCrunch)
• Loss aversion can cause investors to make ultra-conservative decisions. (Marketwatch)
• Gates: Facebook isn’t a platform. A platform is when the economic value of everybody that uses it exceeds the value of the company that creates it (Stratechery)
• Failed Futures of Music: The future of music doesn’t always turn out the way people planned (Red Bull Music Academy)
What are you reading?
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!