10 Thursday AM Reads

My almost Russian Oligarch-free, morning train reads:
• Buffett’s Alpha (SSRN) see also Warren Buffett will live forever, as researchers have cracked his code (MarketWatch)
• Asset managers double spending on new data in hunt for edge (Financial Times)
• Why Some of the Nation’s Top Hurricane Experts Bought Flood Insurance (Inside the Eye)
• I am a data factory (and so are you) (Rough Type)
• Is LeBron James the GOAT? Forget the debate. It’s asking the wrong question. (Washington Post)
What are you reading?
