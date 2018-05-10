10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• Study: For Hedge Funds, Smaller Is Better (Institutional Investor) see also Size, Age, and the Performance Life Cycle of Hedge Funds (SSRN)

• 18 Chart Crimes and Misdemeanors (CFA Institute)

• China’s superfast bullet trains: what it’s like to ride, photos, tour (Business Insider)

• White House leakers leak about leaking (Axios) see also Trump vs. the “Deep State” (New Yorker)

• We read every one of the 3,517 Facebook ads bought by Russians. Their dominant strategy: Sowing racial discord (USA Today)