10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:
• Study: For Hedge Funds, Smaller Is Better (Institutional Investor) see also Size, Age, and the Performance Life Cycle of Hedge Funds (SSRN)
• 18 Chart Crimes and Misdemeanors (CFA Institute)
• China’s superfast bullet trains: what it’s like to ride, photos, tour (Business Insider)
• White House leakers leak about leaking (Axios) see also Trump vs. the “Deep State” (New Yorker)
• We read every one of the 3,517 Facebook ads bought by Russians. Their dominant strategy: Sowing racial discord (USA Today)
What are you reading?
