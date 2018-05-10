10 Wednesday AM Reads

My overwhelming newsflow midweek morning train reads:

• Iran nuclear deal: Trump’s decision to ditch nuclear deal puts “US diplomacy on a collision course with some of Washington’s closest allies.” (BBC)
• 13 Best Warren Buffett Quotes from Berkshire Hathaway Meeting (Fortune) see also Charlie Munger’s 21 Best Quotes at annual meeting (Fortune)
• California heads toward requiring solar panels on all new houses (Los Angeles Times)
• Why in the World Would You Pay All Cash for a Golf Course? (Slate)
• Peter Thiel and Palantir Are at the Heart of the Iran Nuclear Deal (Bloomberg)

What are you reading?

