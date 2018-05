Very interesting assembly of data art the WSJ looking at CEOs and Employee pay, and other related data. The Journal analyzes the most recent full year data (2017) for the pay for S&P 500 companies: “Median pay reached $12.1 million for CEOs of the biggest U.S. companies in 2017, a new post-recession high, as profits and stock prices soared. Most S&P 500 CEOs received raises of 9.7% or better last year.”

click to see the highest and lowest-paid CEOs, and shareholder returns