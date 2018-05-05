10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Southdown coffee, grab a seat on the couch, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:
• Rural Kansas is dying. I drove 1,800 miles to find out why (New Food Economy)
• Russia’s greatest Ponzi mastermind is dead, but his legacy lives on in the crypto world (Quartz)
• How Criminals Steal $37 Billion a Year from America’s Elderly (Bloomberg)
• The New Octopus: Technology has spawned new corporate giants. What should we do about it? (Logic)
• Digital Vigilantes Who Hack Back: How American companies fall victim to data breaches retaliate against the hackers (The legality is up for debate). (New Yorker)
• Human Instinct: A Conversation with Ken Miller, America’s foremost defender of evolutionary theory (Behavioral Scientist)
• The Doting Father Who Robbed Armored Cars (Texas Monthly)
• Bill Cosby’s Sins Were Finally Put on Trial. (Esquire)
• The Puzzle of Sarah Huckabee Sanders: How a bright, competent and likable young operative became the face of the most duplicitous press operation in White House history. (Politico)
• Starring Serena Williams as Herself (New York Times)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Benedict Evans, a partner at Silicon Valley venture capital fund Andreessen Horowitz.
2018 Corporate Longevity Forecast: Creative Destruction is Accelerating
Source: Innosight
