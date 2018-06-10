10 Monday AM Reads

My week starting morning train reads:
• The Psychology of Money (Collaborative Fund)
• What 20 Years of Jeff Bezos’s Shareholder Letters Can Teach You About Becoming a Top Performer (Inc)
• Maria Bartiromo’s Strange Trip From ‘Money Honey’ to One of Trump’s Top Boosters (Daily Beast)
• Should You Pay Off Your Mortgage? The New Tax Law Changes the Math (Wall Street Journal)
• Why No One Answers Their Phone Anymore (The Atlantic)
What are you reading?
