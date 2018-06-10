10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• Apple’s $1 Trillion Chase: Unprecedented? Try Totally Logical (Bloomberg) see also Bought Apple Stock in 1980? Held It? Don’t Brag (Bloomberg View)

• ‘I was framed by UBS’: Tom Hayes’ letters from prison (Financial News)

• Tesla Faces Accelerating Rate of Model 3 Refunds (Second Measure) but see Big Tesla investors look like firewall for Elon Musk (Reuters)

• China increasingly challenges American dominance of science (Washington Post) see also China Opens European Charm Offensive as Trump Stokes Trade Dispute (Bloomberg)

• Why Robocallers Win Even if You Don’t Answer (Wall Street Journal)