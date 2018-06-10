10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning plane reads:

• Welcome to Blaine, the town Amazon Prime built (The Verge)

• What became of the ‘uncertainty’ meme? As Trumponomics get more unpredictable, U.S. Chamber stops complaining. (LATimes)

• Proof Negative (Above the Market)

• Teens are ditching Facebook like mad (Fast Company) see also How Old Are Successful Tech Entrepreneurs? (Kellogg Insight)

• Your Brain on Reading (Why Your Brain Needs You to Read Every Day) (Medium)