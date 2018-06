Many of the classic skyscrapers that define New York City’s skyline have their design roots in a monumental 1916 zoning law, which established “setback” requirements for buildings above a certain height. In the heart of the Financial District, the Equitable Building, a historic skyscraper that predates the law, remains a symbol of the excesses of the pre-zoning era.

How New York City Got Its Skyline



Source: Bloomberg