Wanderers by Carl Sagan

Wanderers is a vision of humanity’s expansion into the Solar System, based on scientific ideas and concepts of what our future in space might look like, if it ever happens. The locations depicted in the film are digital recreations of actual places in the Solar System, built from real photos and map data where available.

Without any apparent story, other than what you may fill in by yourself, the idea of the film is primarily to show a glimpse of the fantastic and beautiful nature that surrounds us on our neighboring worlds – and above all, how it might appear to us if we were there.

As some may notice I have borrowed ideas and concepts from science fiction authors such as Kim Stanley Robinson and Arthur C. Clarke, just to name a few. And visually, I of course owe many tips of my hat to painter Chesley Bonestell – the legendary master of space art.

Wanderers – a short film by Erik Wernquist



Wanderers – a short film by Erik Wernquist from Erik Wernquist on Vimeo.

More directly, with kind permission from Ann Druyan voice of astronomer and author Carl Sagan to narrate the film. Audio is from his own reading of his book ‘Pale Blue Dot: A Vision of the Human Future in Space‘ (1994)