10 Friday AM Reads

My long holiday weekend morning train reads:

• If You Say Something Is “Likely,” How Likely Do People Think It Is? (Harvard Business Review)

• To invert or not to invert? That is the Fed’s question (Marketwatch)

• What Finally Did in Scott Pruitt? (The Atlantic) see also Scott Pruitt’s exit shows the enduring value of hard-hitting journalism (Money)

• Intel…was disrupted (Learning By Shipping)

• Why haven’t we found aliens yet? (Vox)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Paul Vigna about Crypto and Blockchain, and author of The Age of Cryptocurrency: How Bitcoin and the Blockchain Are Challenging the Global Economic Order and this year’s The Truth Machine: The Blockchain and the Future of Everything.

