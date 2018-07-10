10 Monday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• Proxy Voting Is Broken and Needs to Change (Barron’s)

• Lessons from Cliff Asness (25IQ)

• The Four Stories Written About Fund Managers (A Wealth of Common Sense)

• Billboard’s charts used to be our barometer for music success. Are they meaningless in the streaming age? (Washington Post)

• Inside the effort to print lungs and breathe life into them with stem cells (MIT Technology Review)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Paul Vigna about Crypto and Blockchain, and author of The Age of Cryptocurrency: How Bitcoin and the Blockchain Are Challenging the Global Economic Order and this year’s The Truth Machine: The Blockchain and the Future of Everything.

