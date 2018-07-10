10 Tuesday AM Reads

July 17, 2018

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• Amazon’s share of the US e-commerce market is now 49%, or 5% of all retail spend (TechCrunch) but see Amazon Foes Walmart and Microsoft Deepen Tech Partnership (Wall Street Journal)
• “The market is rolling simply because it’s rolling” (A Wealth of Common Sense)
• Earnings Surprises: The Stock Market’s Worst-Kept Secret (MoneyBeat)
• How Facebook Checks Facts and Polices Hate Speech (Wiredsee also Two billion Internet users are not on Facebook (OvergrownPath)
• 25 Everyday Heroes We Could All Learn From (Buzzfeed)

What are you reading?

