10 Wednesday AM Reads

These ain’t not our mid-week morning train reads:

• Why Artificial Intelligence Won’t Pick Stocks … At Least Yet (Institutional Investor)

• Rethinking How To View Your Time (ofdollarsanddata)

• The most important skill nobody taught you (Quartz)

• Interview with Madeleine Albright: ‘I Am an Optimist Who Worries A Lot’ (Spiegel)

• Are we truly alone in the cosmos? New study casts doubt on rise of alien life in our galaxy (NBC News)

What are you reading?

