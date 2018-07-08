10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• Payday-Loan Mogul Indicted for Masterminding Phantom Debt Scheme (Bloomberg) see also Millions Are Hounded for Debt They Don’t Owe. One Victim Fought Back, With a Vengeance (Bloomberg Businessweek)
• Say Hello to Full Employment (The Atlantic)
• A record number of folks age 85 and older are working. Here’s what they’re doing. (Washington Post)
• Complicating the Narratives: What if journalists covered controversial issues differently — based on how humans actually behave when they are polarized and suspicious? (The Whole Story)
• Why Soybeans Are at the Heart of the U.S.-China Trade War (Bloomberg)
• What do you find when you drain a river in the middle of a city? 700,000 Archeological Objects (Department of Archeology in Amsterdam)
• The fireworks king: How one Chinese businessman became the largest supplier of pyrotechnics in the United States (Washington Post)
• How to Steal 50 Million Bees (Bloomberg Businessweek)
• How Scott Pruitt blew it (Politico) see also Scott Pruitt Wasn’t Corrupt Enough for Trumpistan (Daily Beast)
• Smart TVs in Millions of U.S. Homes Track More Than What’s on Tonight Image (New York Times) see also Google’s artificial intelligence ethics won’t curb war by algorithm (Wired)
Emerging-Market Stocks’ History Sends Signal for Rebound
Source: Bloomberg Radio’s Dave Wilson
