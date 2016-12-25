I have featured some amusing Hanukkah music before — see the Maccabeats here and here; 6thirteen doing “Shake it Off;” and, of course Bubala, Please!

This new one seems to be timely (and has some production values as well)!

Enjoy

The Maccabeats – Hasmonean – A Hamilton Hanukkah



Music video for “Hasmonean,” a parody of “Hamilton,” originally by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Video by Uri Westrich

A Maccabeats Hanukkah

This and all Maccabeats music is recorded a cappella.

