Succinct Summations of the Week’s Events 12.30.16

Last Succinct Summations (of the year) for the week ending December 30th, 2016
Positives:
- Stocks wrapped up their eighth consecutive annual gain, second longest streak of all-time.
- Consumer confidence rose to 113.7, the highest reading since August 2001!
- Case-Shiller’s 20-city index rose 0.6% m/o/m. The west coast is leading the way with a 10.7% and 10.3% y/o/y increase in Seattle and Portland.
- Jobless claims remain low, falling to 265k from 275k previously.
- The Richmond manufacturing index rose from 4 to 8.
- Dallas Fed manufacturing production survey rose from 8.8 previously to 13.8.
- Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index remains strong, coming in at 46.
Negatives:
- Looks like Dow 20,000 will have to wait until next year.
- Pending home sales fell 2.5% m/o/m, coinciding with the rise in mortgage rates.
- The State Street Investor Confidence Index fell from 98.9 to 94.2.
