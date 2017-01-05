Forecasting’s Problem is Philosophy, Not Track Record

This time of year is peak forecasting season — holiday retail sales, lists of stocks you should buy this year and, of course, market forecasts all keep economists, strategists and analysts busy. I always make time to mock some of the sillier approaches to prediction-making. Indeed, I have been doing this for so long that some pushback has developed against the idea of critiquing the annual forecasting follies.

For today, let’s skip the usual bashing of forecasting; it is too easy. Instead, I want to look at the underlying cognitive and philosophical failings that are associated with the forecasting industry. This context should provide a framework for understanding the problems and investing risks of forecasting.

My interest in the prediction business traces back to William Sherden’s 1998 book, “The Fortune Sellers: The Big Business of Buying and Selling Predictions” (see excerpt). That book makes the point that even 5,000 years ago, “forecasting was widely practiced in the ancient world in the form of divination, the art of telling the future by seeing patterns and clues in everything from animal entrails to celestial patterns.”

Sherden explains how a wide range of prognosticators — consultants, economists, investment advisers and others — have turned the dark arts of foretelling the future into a lucrative profession. They have successfully developed the tools to separate those who badly want to know the unknowable from their money. Given how frequently this involves finance-related professions such as stock analysis, banking, investing, trading and economics, our ongoing interest in the topic should be quite understandable.

As with so many issues that involve money, cognitive problems arise.