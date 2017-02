This is a strange, incredibly rare and oddly beautiful Ferrari:

This absolute one-off legend is the result of a collaboration between Carrozzeria Fontana and sculptor Franco Reggiani, which was commissioned by owner and racing driver Count Giannino Marzotto in an attempt to one-up Ferrari in the 1951 racing season. The objective was to create a more aerodynamic and streamlined body, and the result was the affectionately nicknamed ‘Uovo’, or egg.