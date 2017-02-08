Markets, Economy, Politics: What to Watch in 2017

Abby Joseph Cohen of Goldman Sachs, Michael Batnick from Ritholtz Wealth Management and Liz Ann Sonders of Charles Schwab on what to watch for in 2017.
What to Watch in 2017
Goldman Sachs summarily dismissed AJC after seeing this video . .
Abby Joseph Cohen of Goldman Sachs, Michael Batnick from Ritholtz Wealth Management and Liz Ann Sonders of Charles Schwab on what to watch for in 2017.
What to Watch in 2017
Goldman Sachs summarily dismissed AJC after seeing this video . .
Get subscriber-only insights and news delivered by Barry every two weeks.