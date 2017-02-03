Rising Wages Deserve Your Full Attention

Sometimes, it takes a while for changes to work their way through the system to show up in the official data.

Case in point: Wage increases. Today’s jobs report confirms what we have been discussing during the past few years as wages in January rose 2.5 percent from the same period a year earlier. We have been anticipating an increase in wages, for numerous reasons, and they have been coming, if slowly. We could be on the cusp of seeing those gains accelerate.

Three factors have been behind this gradual increase: First, has been the overall improvement in the U.S. economy. Since the financial crisis, growth in gross domestic product has been slow, averaging less than 2 percent last year. And those gains have not been evenly distributed, either geographically or demographically. But the economy is becoming more normalized as we move further away from the crisis.

Second, with unemployment now less than 5 percent, employers are finding themselves with fewer hiring options. Today’s report saw the unemployment rate tick up to 4.8 percent (from 4.7 percent), but for a good reason: 76,000 more Americans entered the work force in January, sending the labor force participation rate up to 62.9 percent (from 62.7 percent in December).

Rising salaries are one reason for the increased participation rate, as the prospect of better pay draws more people into the labor force. As much as employers want to hold the line, competition for workers is intense, with market forces helping to drive wages higher.

Third, rising state minimum wages are increasing the overall income of the lowest economic strata. The National Conference of State Legislators reports that 19 states began 2017 with higher minimum wages . . .