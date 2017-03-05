5 Filters of the Mass Media Machine

March 23, 2017 7:00pm by

According to linguist and political activist, Noam Chomsky, media operate through 5 filters: ownership, advertising, the media elite, flak and the common enemy.

 

 

What's been said:

Discussions found on the web:
  1. 增达网 commented on Mar 23

    增达网：

    群发软件免费下，无限广告免费发，

    百万流量免费享，十级提成免费拿。

    ①：手机营销软件，QQ营销软件，博客营销软件，论坛营销软件，邮件营销软件，终生免费下载

    ②：独立二级域名，可建八个栏目，可以无限制发布自己的产品、项目、广告

    ③：您发布的广告在官网首页和全体免费会员网站显示，终生免费共享全站百万流量

    ④：逆向网赚，上线替下线发展，自动下滑，五五倍增，十级提成，不用推广也赚钱。

    注册网址：

    http://www.1688.zengda.xin/

    丁酉年(鸡)二月廿七 2017-3-24

Read this next.

Posted Under