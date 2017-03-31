Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 3.31.17

Succinct Summations for the week ending March 31st, 2017

Positives:

1. Corporate profits rose 22.3% y/o/y in the fourth quarter

2. S&P 500 and Dow Jones finished higher for the sixth straight quarter.

3. Q4 GDP revisions came in at a 2.1% annualized right, above the 2% expected.

4. Pending home sales rose 5.5% in March, well above the 2.4% expected rise.

5. Case-Shiller home prices rose 0.9% for the third straight month, the strongest run in four years.

6. After a 1% down week, stocks bounced back, with the S&P 500 gaining 1% this week.

7. Consumer confidence rose from 114.8 to 125.6, the highest since September 2000

8. For the first time in five years, the PCE index rose above the Fed’s 2% target.

9. Chicago PMI came in at 57.7, up from 57.4 previously.