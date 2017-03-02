Trumponomics: The First 100 Days

The stock market surged soon after since President Trump’s election, but much remains uncertain about his economic plan. Kathleen Hays, global economics and policy editor at Bloomberg, moderates a panel of experts from across the political spectrum to break down the unknowns and the realities of “Trumponomics.”

Economic Policy – Moderated by Kathleen Hays



PANELISTS:

Paul Krugman, Nobel Prize-winning economist, New York Times columnist, and distinguished professor at the Graduate Center.

Jason Furman, senior fellow at Peterson Institute of International Economics and former chairman of President Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers.

Dan Alpert, managing partner of Westwood Capital, fellow at the Century Foundation, and author of The Age of Oversupply.

James Pethokoukis, CNBC contributor, columnist and blogger at the American Enterprise Institute, and former Washington columnist for Reuters.