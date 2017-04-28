Double Digits Earnings Growth Returns

From David Wilson, Bloomberg News:
Double-digit earnings growth is back for the S&P 500. The
index’s companies are headed for a first-quarter gain of 10.1
percent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg from results and
analysts’ projections. The rate accelerated last week by 0.4
percentage point and crossed the 10 percent threshold for the first
time since 2014. If it rises another 0.3 point by the end of
earnings season, the S&P 500’s growth will become the fastest
since 2011.
